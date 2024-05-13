Harrison's Poultry

A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Premium Poultry

Expertly Butchered

Every Time

Our family has proudly served the families of Glenview and Chicago's North Shore through four generations.


Our truly fresh poultry will be expertly prepared  by our expert butchers, at no additional charge.


We strive to make it easy for our customers to source the best food that our community has to offer by supporting local farms, restaurants and small businesses.


Join us to learn how good food can be when you source your ingredients from experts that take pride in the quality of the food you're serving to your family!



Help Us Support Local Business

    The Freshest Local Eggs

    Fresh, free-range brown eggs

    from a small family farm in Morris, Illinois.

    The best eggs we've ever had!

    Local Sauces & Seasonings

    We're always on the hunt for the best local sauces and seasonings. Local businesses make better products while supporting our community. What's not to love?

    Know Someone?

    We're always looking for new local businesses to partner with. If you've found a local business that you love, don't keep them a secret. We're all in this together!

Reviews

  • I just grilled chicken from Harrison's for dinner and my husband said it was the best chicken that he had ever eaten.


    I had been buying organic chicken from Whole Foods but never again - the difference in quality is tremendous.


    I used a Greek marinade that Kyle recommended and it was incredibly delicious.


    The customer service was great and the prices were very reasonable. I am so glad I discovered this hidden gem!

    Elizabeth R.

  • I have been going to Harrisons for 32 years. We are officially "chicken snobs" because of it!


    They have the VERY best quality poultry. The owners are wonderful people and all of the employees are very professional!


    It is pristine and many of the pre prepared meals are excellent as well. LOVE this place!!!

    C O.

  • A Chicago gem.


    No one has better poultry than Harrison's, no one.


    My family have been buying chickens, turkeys and ducks from these fine people for decades and it won't end soon.


    Long live Harrison's!

    J.C

