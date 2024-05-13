Four Generations of Fresh Poultry

From the time we first opened our doors in 1893, Harrison’s Poultry has been serving nothing but the freshest and highest quality all natural poultry to the people and restaurants of Chicago’s North Shore. This four generation family business started with Henry Zimmerman and his two sons, Ken and Don, just across the street from its current location. Don’s son, Jim, worked alongside his father for most of his life, proudly taking the reigns when Don retired in the mid 1990’s. Not long after, the next generation joined the business. Kyle and Kevin, Jim’s sons, grew up helping at Harrison’s every chance they had. They both loved the business, graduated with degrees tailored to Harrison’s Poultry, and have been proudly continuing the family legacy ever since. Kyle and Kevin are both fathers to wonderful children, whom they hope will one day decide to join their fathers at Harrison’s.

All of the poultry served at Harrison’s is completely natural, which means our birds are fed nothing but the highest quality diet. It is this diet, along with the unmatched freshness of our product, that gives our poultry its incredible taste and tenderness. Our birds are never given growth hormones or steroids and do not have a trace of antibiotics. All of our poultry is also GMO-Free. In addition, all of our birds are raised in large barns with plenty of natural light and fresh air circulation. They are never caged and have plenty of room to roam as they please. Raising our poultry in these barns protects them from environmental extremes, as well as diseases spread by wild, migratory birds, ensuring the bird you take home is safe and healthy every time.

While all natural poultry is becoming more and more popular, Harrison’s Poultry is unique in that we truly carry the freshest birds available. Most grocery stores will receive one or two shipments of poultry each week, and those shipments have often passed through many hands before arriving at their stores. At Harrison’s, we pride ourselves on only serving the freshest poultry, which is why we re-stock our coolers with the absolute freshest birds every morning.

At Harrison’s Poultry, we take pride in much more than the quality of our product. Since 1893, our family has remained committed to providing our customers with the best service we possibly can. We will always prepare our customers’ orders any way they like, at no additional charge. We are also dedicated to keeping our prices as low as possible, and you will always see that our prices are comparable to the larger chains and are often lower, even though we offer a truly exceptional product. We realize that without our customers, we would not have the business that our family cares so much about. We want every one of our customers to rave about their experience with Harrison’s Poultry, from the time they first walk through our doors and through the last bite of their meal. We hope that you’ll come see us soon, and we look forward to serving you for many generations to come.





Thank you,

The Zimmerman Family