Our Family Recipe for Oven Roasted Turkey (See Video Below Recipe)

Ingredients:

One fresh, 100% natural Harrison’s turkey. Allow one pound per person adding another 1/2 pound per person for leftovers.





1 large onion chopped





3 or four stalks celery chopped





3 or 4 carrots chopped





A bunch of fresh herbs for herbed butter and stock. (Rosemary, Thyme, Sage, and Parsley)





White wine





Salt and pepper to taste





A stick of butter





Harrison’s favorite Pork and Poultry Seasoning





One sheet cheesecloth folded





Cooking Instructions:

Remove turkey from fridge 1 hour before roasting. Note: The plastic holders for the legs are oven safe, remove the legs from the holders for prep and replace to roast.





Remove giblets and neck to make turkey stock for basting and gravy.





To prepare stock add giblets and neck to a pot with 6 cups of water. Add chopped onion, celery, carrots, and fresh herbs that are wrapped with string. Add salt. Bring to a boil and lower heat to simmer.





Preheat oven to 425˚





Season the turkey inside and out with the Harrison’s favorite Pork and Poultry Seasoning. Be careful not to season over the pop-up timer.





If you are stuffing the turkey, spoon stuffing loosely into the chest cavity and the smaller neck cavity. Cover the neck cavity with the extra skin flap and use skewers to close. Leave skewers in place for roasting. Place legs back into the plastic leg holders and tuck wings under legs.





Place the turkey breast side up onto a greased rack in a shallow roasting pan.





In a saucepan melt a stick of butter. Add chopped fresh herbs. This can be varied according to your family’s tastes. A half cup of white wine may also be added. Let the herbs set in the melted butter for at least 10 minutes.





Fold a piece of cheesecloth to a size that will cover the entire breast and part of the legs of the turkey. Soak it in the butter and drape it over the turkey. Tear a hole in cheesecloth so the popper can pop freely.





Place turkey in the oven for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes reduce heat to 325˚. At this time baste the turkey with turkey stock. If there is leftover herbed butter, brush or spoon it on the cheesecloth.





Remove the cheesecloth 45 minutes before the turkey is finished. Baste turkey with turkey stock. At this time you may insert an instant read meat thermometer into the thickest part of the thigh avoiding the bone, and again in the deepest part of the breast. Turkey should be cooked to an internal temperature of 170° at the deepest part of the breast or 180° in the thigh of the whole bird.





Transfer turkey to cutting board and cover with foil. Rest 30 minutes before carving.





Thanks for choosing a Harrison’s Turkey!